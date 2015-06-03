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YEREVAN SOLID WASTE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
10.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Armenien : 10.000.000 €
Müllbeseitigung : 10.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/12/2017 : 2.000.000 €
16/10/2015 : 8.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 120.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch EASTERN EUROPE ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENVIRONMENT PARTNERSHIP ,a 300.000 € Investment Grants vergeben durch EASTERN EUROPE ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENVIRONMENT PARTNERSHIP
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Livelihood Restoration Framework
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Abfallwirtschaft in Armenien erhält dank EIB neuen Impuls
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB fördert Energieeffizienz und Abfallinfrastruktur

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 Juni 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/10/2015
20150017
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Special purpose company to be established and owned by the municipality of Yerevan
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 10 million
EUR 35 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Müllbeseitigung - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will comprise the construction of a new sanitary landfill that will have a total life in excess of 25 years. If deemed feasible, the project will also comprise some recycling and composting facilities and related equipment.

The project will support improvements in the municipal solid waste sector in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. Today, some 1,000 tonnes/day of municipal waste are disposed of at the existing landfill, which does not meet basic environmental and sanitary standards and is nearing its capacity. The new sanitary landfill will serve the city of Yerevan with a population of 1,100,000 inhabitants and will reduce adverse environmental, health and climate impact from the current landfill, which will be closed and rehabilitated when the new site becomes operational.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is expected to result in an overall improvement in the environment and public health by improving waste disposal services for the city of Yerevan. The project will also contribute to the mitigation of climate change by reducing emission of greenhouse gases from the current unsanitary landfill. A full environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required and will be published on the Bank's website. The closure of the existing landfill will affect people involved in the collection of secondary materials on the landfill site. Appropriate livelihood restoration plans will have to be developed and implemented.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
03/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Action Plan
10/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Stakeholder Engagement Plan
10/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
10/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Livelihood Restoration Framework
03/09/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Abfallwirtschaft in Armenien erhält dank EIB neuen Impuls
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB fördert Energieeffizienz und Abfallinfrastruktur

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Action Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jul 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
60142332
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150017
Sektor(en)
Müllbeseitigung
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jul 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
60144840
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150017
Sektor(en)
Müllbeseitigung
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jul 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
60142333
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150017
Sektor(en)
Müllbeseitigung
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Livelihood Restoration Framework
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jul 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
60142628
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150017
Sektor(en)
Müllbeseitigung
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Sep 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
61155539
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150017
Sektor(en)
Müllbeseitigung
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Armenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Livelihood Restoration Framework
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Andere Links
Übersicht
YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Datenblätter
YEREVAN SOLID WASTE
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Abfallwirtschaft in Armenien erhält dank EIB neuen Impuls
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB fördert Energieeffizienz und Abfallinfrastruktur

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Abfallwirtschaft in Armenien erhält dank EIB neuen Impuls
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Armenien: EIB fördert Energieeffizienz und Abfallinfrastruktur
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE -Environmental and Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE-Livelihood Restoration Framework
Related public register
03/09/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - YEREVAN SOLID WASTE

Photogallery

Construction of a new sanitary landfill in Yerevan, Armenia
Yerevan Solid Waste
©To be defined
Construction of a new sanitary landfill in Yerevan, Armenia
Yerevan Solid Waste
©To be defined

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