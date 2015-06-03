Yerevan Solid Waste

The project is expected to result in an overall improvement in the environment and public health by improving waste disposal services for the city of Yerevan. The project will also contribute to the mitigation of climate change by reducing emission of greenhouse gases from the current unsanitary landfill. A full environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required and will be published on the Bank's website. The closure of the existing landfill will affect people involved in the collection of secondary materials on the landfill site. Appropriate livelihood restoration plans will have to be developed and implemented.