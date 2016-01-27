A6 ALMERE MOTORWAY PPP

Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (2011/92/EU) for the project will be verified during appraisal. An environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) including public consultation (encompassing the complete SAA road corridor in which the project is included) was undertaken between 2006 and 2008, and an environmental impact statement ("MER") was issued in 2011. The A6 project is close to the Natura 2000 site of Oostvaardersplassen in the municipality of Lelystad. The potential impact of the A6 project on Natura 2000 and compliance with Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (79/409/EEC) will be verified during appraisal. The project will not involve population resettlement. Environmental impact during construction related to large linear civil infrastructure is expected. The most significant impact during operation will be noise/vibration and air pollution. Resilience to climate change has not been assessed, but the projects are located in polder areas below sea level which are properly managed. Environmental compensation measures are envisaged in the project. The tender's award criteria include environmental performance. Tenderers are required to obtain and submit a sustainability building certificate (encompassing CO2 emissions, use of environmentally-friendly materials, etc.) against which they will be scored. The environmental and social assessment and compliance with the Road Safety Directive (2008/96/EC) will be verified at appraisal.