CENTRAL EUROPEAN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS REDEVELOPMENT

The project will consolidate CEU's academic and administrative units within a single and cohesive campus with sufficient space and up-to-date facilities for students and staff in a modern, high quality campus by fully connecting the existing buildings in the centre of Budapest and creating a unified space with additional capacity for study places (both in the library and in seminar rooms), meeting rooms, computer labs and seats in the new, large capacity auditorium.



The new facilities will help the University compete for high quality students, faculty and staff, and will improve interaction within and between departments, enabling interdisciplinary studies, and enhancing interaction among faculty and students. It will develop the teaching and research capacity at CEU, and is expected to improve CEU's civic outreach.



The new space will significantly enhance CEU's role as an international centre and meeting place for scholars, practitioners and students from all over the world.



Key elements of the project brief included environmental sustainable design, verified by BREEAM assessment and a planning application which is compatible with the UNESCO designated historical urban context.