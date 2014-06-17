EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE

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Übersicht
Upgrade of the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF) in Grenoble, France.
The project concerns the 2nd phase of the upgrading programme at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility, a large research infrastructure in Grenoble, France. The project covers the construction of a new storage ring, four new state-of-the-art beam lines, scientific instrumentation and equipment, developments in X-ray detection technology and large data-handling infrastructure. The project will secure and augment the ESRF’s capacities in nano-technology research and (3-dimensional) nano-imaging, enabling time-resolved observations under real conditions of single nano-particles and new approaches to materials engineering.
The operation of the ESRF is subject to authorisation from the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN). The upgrade of the accelerator facility will require a new ASN authorisation and the ESRF will have to submit two separate requests, the first one concerning the dismantling of the existing storage ring and the second one concerning the installation and operation of the new storage ring. Both documents must include an impact study in terms of ionising radiation hazards for the workers, the public and the environment. The exact process, the timing and any other environment-related requirements will be reviewed during the project’s due diligence.
The ESRF is a large-scale pan-European research infrastructure, like CERN, ITER, ESO, EMBO and ESA, and was set up by an inter-governmental agreement. The ESRF’s public procurement is not covered by the provisions of the Directive on Public Procurement 2004/18/EC, as it falls under the exemption mentioned in Article 15(c) of that directive.
InnovFin – EU Finance for Innovators is a joint initiative launched by the EIB in cooperation with the European Commission under Horizon 2020. InnovFin consists of a series of integrated and complementary financing tools and advisory services covering the entire value chain of research and innovation in order to support investments from the smallest to the largest enterprise.
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