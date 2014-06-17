EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE

The operation of the ESRF is subject to authorisation from the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN). The upgrade of the accelerator facility will require a new ASN authorisation and the ESRF will have to submit two separate requests, the first one concerning the dismantling of the existing storage ring and the second one concerning the installation and operation of the new storage ring. Both documents must include an impact study in terms of ionising radiation hazards for the workers, the public and the environment. The exact process, the timing and any other environment-related requirements will be reviewed during the project’s due diligence.