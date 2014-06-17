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EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
65.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 65.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 65.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
11/12/2015 : 65.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB stellt 65 Millionen Euro für das europäische Synchrotron in Grenoble bereit

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
17 März 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 11/12/2015
20140617
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RADIATION FACILITY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 65 million
EUR 149 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Upgrade of the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF) in Grenoble, France.

The project concerns the 2nd phase of the upgrading programme at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility, a large research infrastructure in Grenoble, France. The project covers the construction of a new storage ring, four new state-of-the-art beam lines, scientific instrumentation and equipment, developments in X-ray detection technology and large data-handling infrastructure. The project will secure and augment the ESRF’s capacities in nano-technology research and (3-dimensional) nano-imaging, enabling time-resolved observations under real conditions of single nano-particles and new approaches to materials engineering.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The operation of the ESRF is subject to authorisation from the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN). The upgrade of the accelerator facility will require a new ASN authorisation and the ESRF will have to submit two separate requests, the first one concerning the dismantling of the existing storage ring and the second one concerning the installation and operation of the new storage ring. Both documents must include an impact study in terms of ionising radiation hazards for the workers, the public and the environment. The exact process, the timing and any other environment-related requirements will be reviewed during the project’s due diligence.

The ESRF is a large-scale pan-European research infrastructure, like CERN, ITER, ESO, EMBO and ESA, and was set up by an inter-governmental agreement. The ESRF’s public procurement is not covered by the provisions of the Directive on Public Procurement 2004/18/EC, as it falls under the exemption mentioned in Article 15(c) of that directive.

Kommentar(e)

InnovFin – EU Finance for Innovators is a joint initiative launched by the EIB in cooperation with the European Commission under Horizon 2020. InnovFin consists of a series of integrated and complementary financing tools and advisory services covering the entire value chain of research and innovation in order to support investments from the smallest to the largest enterprise.

Weitere Unterlagen
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB stellt 65 Millionen Euro für das europäische Synchrotron in Grenoble bereit

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jan 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63827425
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140617
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Andere Links
Übersicht
EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Datenblätter
EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB stellt 65 Millionen Euro für das europäische Synchrotron in Grenoble bereit

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB stellt 65 Millionen Euro für das europäische Synchrotron in Grenoble bereit
Andere Links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EUROPEAN SYNCHROTRON RESEARCH INFRASTRUCTURE

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