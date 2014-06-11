NORRKOPING MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Sweden, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC). The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (recast) (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during appraisal. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.