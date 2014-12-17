GLUCOSE AND ETHANOL PLANT

The sub-projects fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The promoters have submitted project documentation, including a preliminary Environmental Impact Assessment, to the competent authorities. After the corresponding public consultation procedure, authorities have screened the glucose and gluten production plant out. An Environmental Impact Study (EIS) was submitted in early 2014 for the extension project of the bio-ethanol plant. The plant will be built within the existing industrial facilities and will thus only have negligible additional visual impact on the landscape. Because of the project's location any significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation is considered unlikely to occur. There are no Natura 2000 sites in the surroundings of the plant.