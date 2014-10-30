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UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
216.500.010 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ukraine : 216.500.010 €
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben : 22.732.501,05 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 32.475.001,5 €
Energie : 32.475.001,5 €
Industrie : 37.887.501,75 €
Stadtentwicklung : 90.930.004,2 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
10/02/2025 : 1.732.501,05 €
10/02/2025 : 2.475.001,5 €
10/02/2025 : 2.475.001,5 €
10/02/2025 : 2.887.501,75 €
22/12/2014 : 5.817.000 €
10/02/2025 : 6.930.004,2 €
22/12/2014 : 8.310.000 €
22/12/2014 : 8.310.000 €
22/12/2014 : 9.695.000 €
22/12/2014 : 15.183.000 €
22/12/2014 : 21.690.000 €
22/12/2014 : 21.690.000 €
22/12/2014 : 23.268.000 €
22/12/2014 : 25.305.000 €
22/12/2014 : 60.732.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 742.500,45 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch DONOR COMMUNITY ,a 1.732.501,05 € Investment Grants vergeben durch DONOR COMMUNITY
Andere Links
Related public register
13/02/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine : EIB unterstützt Wiederaufbau und KMU-Sektor in der Ukraine mit 600 Millionen Euro
Story zum Projekt
„Hier kann nur unsere Flagge wehen“
Story zum Projekt
„Wir dürfen jetzt nicht eine ganze Generation verlieren“
Story zum Projekt
Eine Stiftung für die Zukunft der Ukraine

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 Oktober 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2014
20140532
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 216 million
EUR 216 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Framework loan to support priority investments in the recovery of areas affected by the conflict in the Ukrainian region of Donbas and in basic infrastructure catering to needs of displaced people.

The objective of the early recovery phase is to address (i) short-term needs in the affected areas under the control of the Government of Ukraine and (ii) basic infrastructure needs to shelter internally displaced people in other regions of Ukraine.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The large majority of the investments foreseen by the project are repairs and refurbishment of damaged infrastructure. Therefore potential negative environmental impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, these schemes would likely fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Some of the schemes nevertheless might require an EIA. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as land acquisition/resettlement will be put in place. Given the complex situation, the relevant analysis of social risks and impacts of the project will also be duly carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB Social Standards.

The promoter is a public entity. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/02/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine : EIB unterstützt Wiederaufbau und KMU-Sektor in der Ukraine mit 600 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Feb 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
55928243
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140532
Sektor(en)
Energie
Wasser, Abwasser
Industrie
Stadtentwicklung
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Ukraine
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/02/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
Andere Links
Übersicht
UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
Datenblätter
UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine : EIB unterstützt Wiederaufbau und KMU-Sektor in der Ukraine mit 600 Millionen Euro
Story zum Projekt
„Hier kann nur unsere Flagge wehen“
Story zum Projekt
„Wir dürfen jetzt nicht eine ganze Generation verlieren“
Story zum Projekt
Eine Stiftung für die Zukunft der Ukraine

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ukraine : EIB unterstützt Wiederaufbau und KMU-Sektor in der Ukraine mit 600 Millionen Euro
Story zum Projekt
„Hier kann nur unsere Flagge wehen“
Story zum Projekt
„Wir dürfen jetzt nicht eine ganze Generation verlieren“
Story zum Projekt
Eine Stiftung für die Zukunft der Ukraine
Andere Links
Related public register
13/02/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY

Videos

Thumbnail: Die EIB kämpft gemeinsam mit ihren Partnern gegen die Covid-19-Folgen außerhalb der EU
Die EIB kämpft gemeinsam mit ihren Partnern gegen die Covid-19-Folgen außerhalb der EU
Learn more

Photogallery

The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Fotograf: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB
The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Fotograf: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB
The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Fotograf: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB
The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Fotograf: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB
The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Fotograf: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB
The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Fotograf: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB
The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Fotograf: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB

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Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

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