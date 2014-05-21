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UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
67.311.737,49 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Vereinigtes Königreich : 67.311.737,49 €
Bildung : 67.311.737,49 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/03/2015 : 67.311.737,49 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/02/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UK UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN - PHASE II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Dezember 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/03/2015
20140521
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN
UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
GBP 48 million (EUR 60 million)
GBP 103 million (EUR 130 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project entails the construction of new buildings for the Schools of Psychology, Health and Social Care (the Sarah Swift building) and for the School of Engineering, Computing, Maths and Physics (the Isaac Newton building) on the University of Lincoln (UoL) Brayford Campus in the city of Lincoln (East Midlands region, England). Refurbishment of the Joseph Banks Laboratories, development of Marina Courts student accommodation and additional catering facilities, as well some complementary reconfiguration and adaptation works are also included.

The aim of the project is to accommodate growth in existing subjects, to allow for growth in new subjects, particularly science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), to improve the student experience and to enhance the University's facilities for delivering high quality teaching, learning and research.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The need for an EIA will be decided by the competent authority. The university estimates that the project will be energy-neutral, as the savings in refurbished buildings will compensate for the increased energy consumption of the new constructions.

The UoL procurement policy and practice fully adheres to British law and EU Directives. The contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/02/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UK UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN - PHASE II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Feb 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
57425884
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140521
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Dec 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
132345229
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20140521
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/02/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Andere Links
Übersicht
UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN
Datenblätter
UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UK UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN - PHASE II

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