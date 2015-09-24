NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (CHOICE)

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Übersicht
Framework loan to finance Choice, the largest Northern Irish social housing association for the new construction of energy-efficient social housing and the retrofitting of existing units in Northern Ireland in 2015 - 2020. Northern Ireland is a transition region under EU eligibility in the current grant programming period and it is also an EIB cohesion priority region. As a post-conflict area, it has been supported by EU structural funds since 1995 under the successive PEACE programmes (ongoing).
The project concerns the financing of investments in the housing stock of Choice, the largest not-for-profit registered provider of social housing in Northern Ireland. EIB funding of up to GBP 150 million will be used to finance the new construction of social housing and retrofitting of existing units in Northern Ireland. The housing investments will satisfy the EIB's eligibility criteria for urban renewal, sustainable cities and communities and energy efficiency. The project will contribute to alleviating the current shortages in social housing supply in Northern Ireland by accelerating new construction and delivery of around 2,800 housing units.
Compliance with the relevant EU directives will be verified during appraisal (Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC). The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU) will also be further assessed during project appraisal.
The Bank will require the borrower to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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