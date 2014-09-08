ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA

Some of the programme schemes might fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) where the EIA is always required, and others under Annex II, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The vast majority of the programme schemes are expected to be reinforcements of medium and low-voltage equipment, connection of new users and facilities with limited environmental impact, and therefore are not expected to require an EIA. The impacts that can typically be expected for the programme schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The details of projects requiring the competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required and the status of applications for environmental permits for these projects will be investigated during the appraisal.