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ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
145.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Slowenien : 145.000.000 €
Energie : 145.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/12/2017 : 5.000.000 €
9/07/2018 : 7.000.000 €
21/10/2015 : 18.000.000 €
24/09/2015 : 20.000.000 €
3/11/2015 : 27.000.000 €
27/10/2015 : 28.000.000 €
2/10/2015 : 40.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - EIA - High Voltage Line Gosuplje-Trebnje
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 September 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/09/2015
20140339
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
ELEKTRO CELJE PODJETJE ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD ELEKTRO GORENJSKA PODJETJE ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD ELEKTRO LJUBLJANA PODJETJE ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD ELEKTRO MARIBOR PODJETJE ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD ELEKTRO PRIMORSKA PODJETJE ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 145 million
EUR 330 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

EIB-eligible investments of Slovenian electricity distribution companies related to the extension and refurbishment of the network, as well as installation of advanced metering infrastructure.

The programme will enable the promoters to maintain high quality services and low losses, connect new end-users and also renewable generators, cater for growing peak demand in certain regions and also remedy the impact of the severe sleet and ice damages experienced in early 2014. Slovenia is a country eligible for funding from the Cohesion Fund as defined by the Commission Implementing Decision 2014/99/EU. Part of the country (Vzhodna Slovenija) is also a “less developed region” as defined by the same Decision. The programme is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) Projects for developing less developed regions and point (c) Common interest. The financing of the programme will also contribute to the ElB's lending priority policies on energy networks and cohesion.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Some of the programme schemes might fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) where the EIA is always required, and others under Annex II, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The vast majority of the programme schemes are expected to be reinforcements of medium and low-voltage equipment, connection of new users and facilities with limited environmental impact, and therefore are not expected to require an EIA. The impacts that can typically be expected for the programme schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The details of projects requiring the competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required and the status of applications for environmental permits for these projects will be investigated during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
21/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - EIA - High Voltage Line Gosuplje-Trebnje
05/02/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - EIA - High Voltage Line Gosuplje-Trebnje
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Apr 2016
Sprache
Slowenisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56953020
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140339
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Feb 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
57332887
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140339
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Oct 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
124173851
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20140339
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - EIA - High Voltage Line Gosuplje-Trebnje
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
Andere Links
Übersicht
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
Datenblätter
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA

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