A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)

Übersicht
Construction of a motorway section between Pyrzowice and Czestochowa in south central Poland.
The project concerns the construction of about 57 km of 2 x 2 motorway on a new alignment, between Rzasawa and Pyrzowice junctions, in south central Poland. It forms part of the broader A1 motorway route in Poland from Gdynia on the Baltic coast to the border with the Czech Republic at Gorzyczki and will facilitate the passage of long-distance traffic around the city of Czestochowa, a city of about 250,000 inhabitants. The project complements the two existing EIB operations, Poland Motorways II and A1 Strykow - Pyrzowice TEN-T.
The project involves the construction of a new motorway in a rural and suburban environment. The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full EIA procedure. The project is located in the Slaskie Region and has been subject to one main procedure resulting in a positive Environmental Decision in February 2009, after which four supplemental EIAs were performed at the building permit stage in 2013. The project is situated in the vicinity of several Natura 2000 areas, the closest of which are the following: Meadows in Walaszczyki (PLH240028); Poczesna meadow land near Czestochowa (PLH240030); and Bog Bruch near Pyrzowice (PLH240035). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) apply. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Programme and the current Infrastructure and Environment operational programme, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.
The procedures and outcomes of the environmental and social assessment will be further reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and/or Dir. 2004/17/EC, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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