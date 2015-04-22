WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) including public consultation is required under Jordanian legislation and will be carried out taking into account where possible the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices. The EIA will be submitted to the Bank for publication on its website. Proximity to protected areas shall also be verified during the EIA. An environmental and social management plan (ESMP) will be prepared alongside the EIA and operationalise required mitigation measures. The Bank will verify the acceptability of the operation in terms of likely environmental and/or social impacts and proposed mitigation and compensation measures.