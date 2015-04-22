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WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
63.455.449,19 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Jordanien : 63.455.449,19 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 63.455.449,19 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/11/2017 : 13.750.000 €
8/11/2015 : 49.705.449,19 €
(*) Einschließlich 13.750.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Andere Links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Jordanien: EIB stellt 126 Millionen US-Dollar für die Verbesserung der Trinkwasserversorgung und den Ausbau des Stromnetzes bereit

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 April 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/11/2015
20140150
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Ministry of Water and Irrigation
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 70 million (EUR 64 million)
USD 112 million (EUR 102 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project is located in the northwest of Jordan and involves the abstraction and treatment of 30 million cubic metres per year of water from the King Abdullah Canal (KAC) to supply the Zabda Reservoir in the City of Irbid (80km north of Amman). Its main components include the construction of an intake facility from the KAC, a treatment plant, pumping facilities and a transmission pipeline to convey the treated water from the treatment plant to the Zabda Reservoir on the western side of the City of Irbid.

The project responds to a pressing need in the Northern Governorates, which suffer from a significant water deficit, with added pressure from the influx of Syrian refugees. By bringing new water supply to the Northern Governorates, the project also addresses the area's vulnerability to climate change. The project forms part of the national water strategy aimed at optimising water distribution across the country.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) including public consultation is required under Jordanian legislation and will be carried out taking into account where possible the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices. The EIA will be submitted to the Bank for publication on its website. Proximity to protected areas shall also be verified during the EIA. An environmental and social management plan (ESMP) will be prepared alongside the EIA and operationalise required mitigation measures. The Bank will verify the acceptability of the operation in terms of likely environmental and/or social impacts and proposed mitigation and compensation measures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
04/01/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Jordanien: EIB stellt 126 Millionen US-Dollar für die Verbesserung der Trinkwasserversorgung und den Ausbau des Stromnetzes bereit

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jan 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63826635
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140150
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Jordanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Jan 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63819000
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140150
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Jordanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
183741222
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20140150
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Jordanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Datenblätter
WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Jordanien: EIB stellt 126 Millionen US-Dollar für die Verbesserung der Trinkwasserversorgung und den Ausbau des Stromnetzes bereit

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Jordanien: EIB stellt 126 Millionen US-Dollar für die Verbesserung der Trinkwasserversorgung und den Ausbau des Stromnetzes bereit
Andere Links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT

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