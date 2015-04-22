WADI AL ARAB WATER SYSTEM II PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
The project is located in the northwest of Jordan and involves the abstraction and treatment of 30 million cubic metres per year of water from the King Abdullah Canal (KAC) to supply the Zabda Reservoir in the City of Irbid (80km north of Amman). Its main components include the construction of an intake facility from the KAC, a treatment plant, pumping facilities and a transmission pipeline to convey the treated water from the treatment plant to the Zabda Reservoir on the western side of the City of Irbid.
The project responds to a pressing need in the Northern Governorates, which suffer from a significant water deficit, with added pressure from the influx of Syrian refugees. By bringing new water supply to the Northern Governorates, the project also addresses the area's vulnerability to climate change. The project forms part of the national water strategy aimed at optimising water distribution across the country.
An environmental impact assessment (EIA) including public consultation is required under Jordanian legislation and will be carried out taking into account where possible the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices. The EIA will be submitted to the Bank for publication on its website. Proximity to protected areas shall also be verified during the EIA. An environmental and social management plan (ESMP) will be prepared alongside the EIA and operationalise required mitigation measures. The Bank will verify the acceptability of the operation in terms of likely environmental and/or social impacts and proposed mitigation and compensation measures.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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