KRAKOW TRAMWAY II

The project will improve the quality of public transport services in terms of speed, comfort and reliability and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the urban area of Krakow, thus contributing to reducing reliance on private cars and the negative impact of transport on the environment. In addition, the new trams will use technologically advanced engines that will allow an increase in energy efficiency and a reduction in noise and vibration. Together with other significant actions on transport and environment as envisaged in the Krakow Integrated Public Transport Plan, the project is thus expected to improve the quality of the urban environment in a regionally assisted area.