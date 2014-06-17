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KRAKOW TRAMWAY II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
21.902.154,51 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 21.902.154,51 €
Verkehr : 21.902.154,51 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/07/2015 : 21.902.154,51 €
Andere Links
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW TRAMWAY II
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KRAKOW TRAMWAY II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt Anschaffung neuer Straßenbahnen für Krakau und Schlesien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
17 Juni 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/07/2015
20140005
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KRAKOW TRAMWAY II
MIEJSKIE PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO KOMUNIKACYJNE SA W KRAKOWIE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 157 million (EUR 38 million)
PLN 448 million (EUR 108 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project's objective is to improve the functioning of the Krakow city transport through the purchase of 36 modern tram cars and 40 stationary ticket machines.

The project will improve the quality of public transport services in terms of speed, comfort and reliability and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the urban area of Krakow, thus contributing to reducing reliance on private cars and the negative impact of transport on the environment. In addition, the new trams will use technologically advanced engines that will allow an increase in energy efficiency and a reduction in noise and vibration. Together with other significant actions on transport and environment as envisaged in the Krakow Integrated Public Transport Plan, the project is thus expected to improve the quality of the urban environment in a regionally assisted area.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The construction of the new rolling stock will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU therefore no Environmental Impact Assessment is required for the project. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the substitution of obsolete rolling stock with high performance new trams. The measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old rolling stock will be further checked at appraisal as well as all other environmental aspects.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW TRAMWAY II
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KRAKOW TRAMWAY II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt Anschaffung neuer Straßenbahnen für Krakau und Schlesien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW TRAMWAY II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Jan 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
57258140
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140005
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KRAKOW TRAMWAY II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Nov 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79706809
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20140005
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW TRAMWAY II
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KRAKOW TRAMWAY II
Andere Links
Übersicht
KRAKOW TRAMWAY II
Datenblätter
KRAKOW TRAMWAY II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt Anschaffung neuer Straßenbahnen für Krakau und Schlesien

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB unterstützt Anschaffung neuer Straßenbahnen für Krakau und Schlesien
Andere Links
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW TRAMWAY II
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KRAKOW TRAMWAY II

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