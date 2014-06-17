KRAKOW TRAMWAY II

Übersicht
The project's objective is to improve the functioning of the Krakow city transport through the purchase of 36 modern tram cars and 40 stationary ticket machines.
The project will improve the quality of public transport services in terms of speed, comfort and reliability and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the urban area of Krakow, thus contributing to reducing reliance on private cars and the negative impact of transport on the environment. In addition, the new trams will use technologically advanced engines that will allow an increase in energy efficiency and a reduction in noise and vibration. Together with other significant actions on transport and environment as envisaged in the Krakow Integrated Public Transport Plan, the project is thus expected to improve the quality of the urban environment in a regionally assisted area.
The construction of the new rolling stock will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU therefore no Environmental Impact Assessment is required for the project. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the substitution of obsolete rolling stock with high performance new trams. The measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old rolling stock will be further checked at appraisal as well as all other environmental aspects.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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