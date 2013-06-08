HALSOSTADEN HOSPITAL - SKANE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
The consolidation and reorganisation of the hospital in Ängelholm enabling a close cooperation of hospital, primary and elderly care.
The development of an existing hospital, comprising the concentration of healthcare services to the northern part of the existing hospital site. The demolition of outdated buildings, the construction of new ones as well as the refurbishment and extension of existing facilities will allow more cost efficient and logical provision of health care services.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.
The building will be required to at least meet the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. If the building would be a near zero energy building in line with the requirements of Directive 2010/31/EU, the project may contribute to the energy efficiency objective. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal
The hospital used to be owned by the Regional Authorities of Skåne (“the Region”), responsible for the provision of hospital services in the region. In 2009, the Region transferred the responsibility for the management of the facilities (but not the medical services) through a sale and lease back agreement to a holding company jointly owned by the Region, a private constructor and a private real estate developer. The relevant contracts for the planning and construction of the new facilities have been publicly procured and awarded under the sole responsibility of the Region (OJEU 2011/S 205-333093).
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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