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DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
350.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 350.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 26.950.000 €
Verkehr : 323.050.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/06/2019 : 26.950.000 €
21/06/2019 : 323.050.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE - Environmental Impact Statement - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
02/04/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: Taoiseach besucht die EIB und begrüßt Darlehen über 350 Millionen Euro für den Flughafen Dublin

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 Dezember 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/06/2019
20130520
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
DAA PLC
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 350 million
EUR 728 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project comprises the delivery of the Dublin Airport Capital Investment Plan. It consists of a number of infrastructure enhancements at Dublin Airport, designed to: increase operational and commercial resilience, ensure that the highest levels of aviation safety and security are preserved and improve the passenger experience through facility improvements. Major works include the structural overlay and rehabilitation of the airport's existing main and secondary runways, the upgrade of the baggage screening system, the expansion and rehabilitation of aircraft parking stands and a range of improvements to the terminal buildings and the construction of landside office space.

The project will allow the promoter to introduce new baggage screening at the airport and also to improve the operational resilience as a result of the upgrade of existing infrastructure, simplification of airside flows, increase in aircraft parking stands and construction of a parallel taxiway. Overall, the project will significantly improve passenger service standards.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project would normally be classified under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required or not. Alignment to this and to other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2004/17/EC / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
09/03/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE - Environmental Impact Statement - Non-Technical Summary
02/04/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: Taoiseach besucht die EIB und begrüßt Darlehen über 350 Millionen Euro für den Flughafen Dublin

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE - Environmental Impact Statement - Non-Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Mar 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82825431
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20130520
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Apr 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
81980565
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20130520
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE - Environmental Impact Statement - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
02/04/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
Andere Links
Übersicht
DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
Datenblätter
DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: Taoiseach besucht die EIB und begrüßt Darlehen über 350 Millionen Euro für den Flughafen Dublin

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: Taoiseach besucht die EIB und begrüßt Darlehen über 350 Millionen Euro für den Flughafen Dublin
Andere Links
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE - Environmental Impact Statement - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
02/04/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE

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