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UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
41.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Moldau : 41.000.000 €
Energie : 41.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2016 : 3.000.000 €
19/12/2016 : 38.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/11/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bank der EU und EBWE fördern Gasverbund zwischen der Republik Moldau und Rumänien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 Oktober 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2016
20130294
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 41 million
EUR 92 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction of a natural gas pipeline with a length of 120km connecting the existing Moldova-Romania gas interconnection from Ungheni at the Modova-Romania border to Chisinau, the capital city of the Republic of Moldova

The project will enable the country to diversify its sources of supply. The project follows the principles of Directive 2004/67/EC and Regulation (EU) No 994 concerning measures to safeguard security of gas supply, the provisions of which shall be implemented by the country in the context of its adhesion to the Energy Community. Energy security is a priority of the government of the Republic of Moldova in its energy strategy until 2030. The project will enable Moldova to improve integration capacity of its gas network with Romanian and European gas networks.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The environmental and social impact analysis (ESIA) was performed by an international consultant. Public consultations were carried out and the environmental permit for the project has been granted by the relevant authorities. Pipeline routes are determined in a way to avoid environmentally sensitive areas and to follow existing rights of way to the extent possible. The impact that can typically be expected is mainly temporary and relates to construction works. This impact can usually be well managed by appropriate measures taken by the construction company. During appraisal the Bank will review the environmental and social (E&S) process and documentation to ensure alignment with the Bank's requirements.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that public procurement rules are applied during implementation of the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
14/11/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
23/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
07/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bank der EU und EBWE fördern Gasverbund zwischen der Republik Moldau und Rumänien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
71690526
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20130294
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Moldau
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Dec 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
68170207
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20130294
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Moldau
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Jun 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
181275433
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20130294
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Moldau
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/11/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Andere Links
Übersicht
UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Datenblätter
UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bank der EU und EBWE fördern Gasverbund zwischen der Republik Moldau und Rumänien

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bank der EU und EBWE fördern Gasverbund zwischen der Republik Moldau und Rumänien
Andere Links
Related public register
14/11/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE

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