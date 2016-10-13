UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE

Übersicht
Construction of a natural gas pipeline with a length of 120km connecting the existing Moldova-Romania gas interconnection from Ungheni at the Modova-Romania border to Chisinau, the capital city of the Republic of Moldova
The project will enable the country to diversify its sources of supply. The project follows the principles of Directive 2004/67/EC and Regulation (EU) No 994 concerning measures to safeguard security of gas supply, the provisions of which shall be implemented by the country in the context of its adhesion to the Energy Community. Energy security is a priority of the government of the Republic of Moldova in its energy strategy until 2030. The project will enable Moldova to improve integration capacity of its gas network with Romanian and European gas networks.
The environmental and social impact analysis (ESIA) was performed by an international consultant. Public consultations were carried out and the environmental permit for the project has been granted by the relevant authorities. Pipeline routes are determined in a way to avoid environmentally sensitive areas and to follow existing rights of way to the extent possible. The impact that can typically be expected is mainly temporary and relates to construction works. This impact can usually be well managed by appropriate measures taken by the construction company. During appraisal the Bank will review the environmental and social (E&S) process and documentation to ensure alignment with the Bank's requirements.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that public procurement rules are applied during implementation of the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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