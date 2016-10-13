UNGHENI-CHISINAU GAS PIPELINE

The environmental and social impact analysis (ESIA) was performed by an international consultant. Public consultations were carried out and the environmental permit for the project has been granted by the relevant authorities. Pipeline routes are determined in a way to avoid environmentally sensitive areas and to follow existing rights of way to the extent possible. The impact that can typically be expected is mainly temporary and relates to construction works. This impact can usually be well managed by appropriate measures taken by the construction company. During appraisal the Bank will review the environmental and social (E&S) process and documentation to ensure alignment with the Bank's requirements.