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PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
190.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Griechenland : 190.000.000 €
Energie : 190.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
11/12/2014 : 80.000.000 €
3/11/2015 : 110.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Kos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Rhodes Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Limnos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB unterzeichnet Darlehen von 285 Millionen Euro für Energieprojekte
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: Neues Darlehen von 80 Millionen Euro für Energievorhaben und verstärkte technische Hilfe in Griechenland

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 April 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 11/12/2014
20130194
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 175 million
EUR 355 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the installation of fossil fuel fired (diesel & heavy fuel oil) reciprocating engine generation units on Greek islands (around 17 in total) not connected to the mainland grid, with associated upgrading of auxiliary infrastructure. The Promoter is the incumbent electricity utility, Public Power Corporation (PPC). The total project generation capacity represents approximately 290MW, consisting tentatively of individual unit sizes ranging from 180kW to 25MW.

The Project will promote the security of supply in an EIB priority cohesion region. It will enable the Promoter to satisfy the growing demand for electricity and improve the security and reliability of electricity supply. The Project is therefore eligible under article 309 a) projects for developing less-developed regions, and c) Common Interest of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The financing of this Project would contribute to the Bank’s lending priority policy on convergence regions and on security and diversification of energy supply.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Project components fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU). All but one of the components will be located within the boundaries of existing power stations. The Promoter has indicated that EIAs will be required for some project components, the extent and number, as well as any environmental impacts will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC], with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Kos Island
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Rhodes Island
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Limnos Island
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
08/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB unterzeichnet Darlehen von 285 Millionen Euro für Energieprojekte
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: Neues Darlehen von 80 Millionen Euro für Energievorhaben und verstärkte technische Hilfe in Griechenland

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Kos Island
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 May 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54910842
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20130194
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 May 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54912648
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20130194
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 May 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54912232
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20130194
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Rhodes Island
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 May 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54758089
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20130194
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 May 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54910448
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20130194
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 May 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54910449
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20130194
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Limnos Island
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 May 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54903345
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20130194
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 May 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54911338
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20130194
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Jan 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56869088
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20130194
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Jan 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
124839838
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20130194
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Kos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Rhodes Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Limnos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Andere Links
Übersicht
PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Datenblätter
PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB unterzeichnet Darlehen von 285 Millionen Euro für Energieprojekte
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: Neues Darlehen von 80 Millionen Euro für Energievorhaben und verstärkte technische Hilfe in Griechenland

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB unterzeichnet Darlehen von 285 Millionen Euro für Energieprojekte
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: Neues Darlehen von 80 Millionen Euro für Energievorhaben und verstärkte technische Hilfe in Griechenland
Andere Links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Kos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Rhodes Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Limnos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS

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