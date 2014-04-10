PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS

The project concerns the installation of fossil fuel fired (diesel & heavy fuel oil) reciprocating engine generation units on Greek islands (around 17 in total) not connected to the mainland grid, with associated upgrading of auxiliary infrastructure. The Promoter is the incumbent electricity utility, Public Power Corporation (PPC). The total project generation capacity represents approximately 290MW, consisting tentatively of individual unit sizes ranging from 180kW to 25MW.

The Project will promote the security of supply in an EIB priority cohesion region. It will enable the Promoter to satisfy the growing demand for electricity and improve the security and reliability of electricity supply. The Project is therefore eligible under article 309 a) projects for developing less-developed regions, and c) Common Interest of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The financing of this Project would contribute to the Bank’s lending priority policy on convergence regions and on security and diversification of energy supply.