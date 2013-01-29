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BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
350.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Türkei : 350.000.000 €
Verkehr : 350.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/03/2018 : 150.000.000 €
8/05/2014 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Marmaray-Projekt in der Türkei mit weiteren 200 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 Februar 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/05/2014
20130129
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Republic of Turkey, represented through its Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure Investments General Directorate ("AYGM")
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 350 million
EUR 3749 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The Project involves the additional financing of the Bosphorus Tunnel Project which consists of a rail tunnel crossing underneath the Bosphorus Strait to link the existing commuter lines on the European and Asian side of Istanbul, a city of 13m inhabitants. It also includes the upgrading of these existing lines and the procurement of new rolling stock. Once completed, this flagship investment will constitue the first seamless mass transit system in Istanbul to cross the Bosphorus and link the two sides of the city along 76km of its southern shores. It will also enable high-speed intercity trains to cross the Bosphorus and reach the heart of the city.

The Project will enhance the Sustainable Urban Transport network of Istanbul

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The original Project was appraised in 2004 for compliance to the then prevailing EIB environmental policy and found to be acceptable subject to conditions. The Project was implemented as originally intended and in accordance with relevant original environmental decisions. All environmental conditions had been met and all permits obtained. The appraisal will check the compliance of any possible technical changes with the original environmental permits.

The Promoter of the Project has undertaken to comply with the Banks procurement guidelines, including international tendering. All parts of the Project have already been tendered drawing significant competition from major international railway contractors consistent with EIB procurement guidelines. This will be verified during appraisal.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The project cost will be verified during the appraisal.

Weitere Unterlagen
03/04/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Project Completion Report - - EN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Marmaray-Projekt in der Türkei mit weiteren 200 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Apr 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
50153771
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20130129
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Türkei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151976909
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20130129
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Türkei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Andere Links
Übersicht
BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Datenblätter
BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Project Completion Report - - EN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Marmaray-Projekt in der Türkei mit weiteren 200 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt Marmaray-Projekt in der Türkei mit weiteren 200 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen