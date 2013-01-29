BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B

The Project involves the additional financing of the Bosphorus Tunnel Project which consists of a rail tunnel crossing underneath the Bosphorus Strait to link the existing commuter lines on the European and Asian side of Istanbul, a city of 13m inhabitants. It also includes the upgrading of these existing lines and the procurement of new rolling stock. Once completed, this flagship investment will constitue the first seamless mass transit system in Istanbul to cross the Bosphorus and link the two sides of the city along 76km of its southern shores. It will also enable high-speed intercity trains to cross the Bosphorus and reach the heart of the city.