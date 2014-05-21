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BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
42.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Rumänien : 42.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 42.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/03/2016 : 19.530.000 €
3/10/2014 : 22.470.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
26/07/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: Weiteres Darlehen für die Verbesserung der Energieeffizienz von Wohngebäuden in Bukarest (Sektor 4)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB fördert erneut die Verbesserung der Energieeffizienz von Wohngebäuden im Sektor 4 der Stadt Bukarest

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 Mai 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/10/2014
20120546
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 4
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 48 million
EUR 64 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing a multi-annual (2014-2016) investment programme for the thermal rehabilitation of about 201 multi-storey residential buildings with about 13,879 apartments located in the Sector 4 of Bucharest. The project follows up on the 1st phase of the energy efficiency programme for residential buildings undertaken by the Municipality of Sector 4 of Bucharest and financed by the EIB in 2012.

The proposed investments aim at reducing energy losses in multi-family lodgements and thus reducing consumption of energy resources. Thermal rehabilitation of multi-storey residential buildings is part of the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan of Romania aimed at bringing environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. For all buildings refurbished under the operation, energy performance certificates will be required. An independent verification of the quality of works and achieved energy savings will be implemented under the supervision of the Bank for selected buildings.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, if applicable, as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal to ensure that the promoter will follow suitable procurement procedures, ensuring an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices, such that contracts will be in line with the project’s best interests. The review will include verifying compliance with relevant national and EU legislation on procurement, which may include publication in the OJEU where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
26/07/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: Weiteres Darlehen für die Verbesserung der Energieeffizienz von Wohngebäuden in Bukarest (Sektor 4)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB fördert erneut die Verbesserung der Energieeffizienz von Wohngebäuden im Sektor 4 der Stadt Bukarest

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Jul 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53797075
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120546
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
147077449
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20120546
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
26/07/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Andere Links
Übersicht
BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Datenblätter
BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: Weiteres Darlehen für die Verbesserung der Energieeffizienz von Wohngebäuden in Bukarest (Sektor 4)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB fördert erneut die Verbesserung der Energieeffizienz von Wohngebäuden im Sektor 4 der Stadt Bukarest

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: Weiteres Darlehen für die Verbesserung der Energieeffizienz von Wohngebäuden in Bukarest (Sektor 4)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB fördert erneut die Verbesserung der Energieeffizienz von Wohngebäuden im Sektor 4 der Stadt Bukarest
Andere Links
Related public register
26/07/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION II

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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