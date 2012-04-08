PLK E20 SIEDLCE - BIALA PODLASKA

Übersicht
The project has two components (i) installation of ETCS (European Train Control System) level 1 on approximately 580 km of double track mainline between the German border and Warsaw and (ii) installation of ETCS level 1 on about 120km of double track mainline and improvements to six stations between Siedlce and the Belorussian border.
The project is located on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland as well as promote longer distance travel by rail by improving interoperability between Member States. The project will thereby enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is also located in a convergence zone and by facilitating access to the region promotes regional development. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects to develop less developed regions as well as point (c) common interest. The project is expected to be co-funded under the 2007-2013 Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment.
The project forms part of the Polish Railway Master Plan to 2030 as well as the Infrastructure & Environment Operational Program 2007 to 2013. Both of these have been subject to high level environmental assessment in accordance (SEA), in compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC. The project includes station improvements which fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and were screened in by the Competent Authorities. Several EIA procedures were performed over the period 2007-2009 and three Environmental Decisions have been issued by the relevant Competent Authorities in Masovian and Lubelskie regions. Overall, the project’s impacts on the environment during construction and operation are expected to be limited. A slight modal shift thanks to increased rail-based mobility can be expected, thus also decreasing traffic-related GHG emissions, although to a limited extent.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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