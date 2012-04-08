PLK E20 SIEDLCE - BIALA PODLASKA

The project forms part of the Polish Railway Master Plan to 2030 as well as the Infrastructure & Environment Operational Program 2007 to 2013. Both of these have been subject to high level environmental assessment in accordance (SEA), in compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC. The project includes station improvements which fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and were screened in by the Competent Authorities. Several EIA procedures were performed over the period 2007-2009 and three Environmental Decisions have been issued by the relevant Competent Authorities in Masovian and Lubelskie regions. Overall, the project’s impacts on the environment during construction and operation are expected to be limited. A slight modal shift thanks to increased rail-based mobility can be expected, thus also decreasing traffic-related GHG emissions, although to a limited extent.