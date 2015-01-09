Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht
Capital investment programme dedicated to the development and refurbishment of the University of Hull's campus.
The purpose of the project is to construct and refurbish the teaching, research and supporting facilities of the University of Hull (UoH). The project entails the refurbishment of the University's Brynmor Jones library, the refurbishment of the Middleton Hall auditorium, the construction of the new Health Hub-building and the construction of additional student accommodation. The project consists of various energy efficiency refurbishments and Disability Discrimination Act improvement works in order to update the university to current energy efficiency standards. The ultimate aim is to increase the quality of teaching, learning and academic research at the university by updating the facilities.
With proper maintenance, the economic life of the assets supported by the investment is expected to be at least 25 years upon completion. The University of Hull is committed to becoming a more sustainable institution and in doing so continues to reduce its impact on the environment. As a result the University of Hull has completed projects across its asset base to reduce its carbon emissions and has plans for further improvements. All projects for new buildings will have environmental targets as part of the stated requirements, and will monitor energy, carbon and financial savings.
The UoH follows public procurement rules. The contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The UoH procurement policy and practice fully adheres to British law and EU directives. The University's public procurement guidelines competitive process outlines the national procedures to be followed. The procedures implemented by the UoH involve publication in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) and are adequate for the project and acceptable to the Bank.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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