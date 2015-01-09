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UNIVERSITY OF HULL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
54.229.934,92 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Vereinigtes Königreich : 54.229.934,92 €
Bildung : 54.229.934,92 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/05/2015 : 54.229.934,92 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/04/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY OF HULL
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERSITY OF HULL
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UK UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 Januar 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/05/2015
20120361
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UNIVERSITY OF HULL
UNIVERSITY OF HULL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
GBP 40 million (EUR 54 million)
GBP 98 million (EUR 131 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Capital investment programme dedicated to the development and refurbishment of the University of Hull's campus.

The purpose of the project is to construct and refurbish the teaching, research and supporting facilities of the University of Hull (UoH). The project entails the refurbishment of the University's Brynmor Jones library, the refurbishment of the Middleton Hall auditorium, the construction of the new Health Hub-building and the construction of additional student accommodation. The project consists of various energy efficiency refurbishments and Disability Discrimination Act improvement works in order to update the university to current energy efficiency standards. The ultimate aim is to increase the quality of teaching, learning and academic research at the university by updating the facilities.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

With proper maintenance, the economic life of the assets supported by the investment is expected to be at least 25 years upon completion. The University of Hull is committed to becoming a more sustainable institution and in doing so continues to reduce its impact on the environment. As a result the University of Hull has completed projects across its asset base to reduce its carbon emissions and has plans for further improvements. All projects for new buildings will have environmental targets as part of the stated requirements, and will monitor energy, carbon and financial savings.

The UoH follows public procurement rules. The contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The UoH procurement policy and practice fully adheres to British law and EU directives. The University's public procurement guidelines competitive process outlines the national procedures to be followed. The procedures implemented by the UoH involve publication in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) and are adequate for the project and acceptable to the Bank.

Weitere Unterlagen
21/04/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY OF HULL
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERSITY OF HULL
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UK UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY OF HULL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Apr 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
58512143
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120361
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERSITY OF HULL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Dec 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
132318731
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20120361
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/04/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UNIVERSITY OF HULL
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UNIVERSITY OF HULL
Andere Links
Übersicht
UNIVERSITY OF HULL
Datenblätter
UNIVERSITY OF HULL
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UK UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

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