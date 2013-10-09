VLORE BYPASS

Übersicht
Construction of a 29 km highway bypassing the city of Vlore to improve road traffic flow along the southern coast of Albania.
The project will allow time savings due to the provision of additional road capacity and the relief of congestion in the centre of Vlora. As a result the project shal facilitates trade, support private sector development, develop tourism, promote regional and national GDP growth and, ultimately, contribute to reducing poverty. As such the project is fully consistent with EU objectives and the EIB’s mandate in Albania.
While no formal strategic environmental assessment has been undertaken for the road investment program, an Albanian National Transport Plan was prepared in 2005. Amongst other things, this gave some consideration to the strategic environmental issues related to identified sector investments and may be considered as broadly consistent with the philosophy of the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. If the project was located in a Member State, it would fall within Annex I of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU. Hence, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure is required. The promoter commissioned an EIA and the draft report was completed in early 2012. The project will cross the Narta Landscape Protected Area for about 3 km at its northern end and passes close to the Managed Nature Reserve of Karaburun at its southern end (both proposed Emerald Network sites and therefore potentially future Natura 2000 sites). Therefore the principles of the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives apply. The project also passes close to Kaninë, an Illyrian hilltop settlement with important cultural property value. The project requires the acquisition of about 76 ha of land.
The promoter is a public contracting authority. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.