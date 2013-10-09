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Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
18.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Albanien : 18.000.000 €
Verkehr : 18.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/06/2014 : 18.000.000 €
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN
Related public register
11/04/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - VLORE BYPASS
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VLORE BYPASS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VLORE BYPASS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Albanien: 18 Millionen Euro für Umgehung der Stadt Vlora

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 Oktober 2013
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/06/2014
20120200
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
VLORE BYPASS
ALBANIA - MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS, TRANSPORT AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 18 million
EUR 68 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction of a 29 km highway bypassing the city of Vlore to improve road traffic flow along the southern coast of Albania.

The project will allow time savings due to the provision of additional road capacity and the relief of congestion in the centre of Vlora. As a result the project shal facilitates trade, support private sector development, develop tourism, promote regional and national GDP growth and, ultimately, contribute to reducing poverty. As such the project is fully consistent with EU objectives and the EIB’s mandate in Albania.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

While no formal strategic environmental assessment has been undertaken for the road investment program, an Albanian National Transport Plan was prepared in 2005. Amongst other things, this gave some consideration to the strategic environmental issues related to identified sector investments and may be considered as broadly consistent with the philosophy of the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. If the project was located in a Member State, it would fall within Annex I of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU. Hence, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure is required. The promoter commissioned an EIA and the draft report was completed in early 2012. The project will cross the Narta Landscape Protected Area for about 3 km at its northern end and passes close to the Managed Nature Reserve of Karaburun at its southern end (both proposed Emerald Network sites and therefore potentially future Natura 2000 sites). Therefore the principles of the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives apply. The project also passes close to Kaninë, an Illyrian hilltop settlement with important cultural property value. The project requires the acquisition of about 76 ha of land.

The promoter is a public contracting authority. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/04/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - VLORE BYPASS
03/06/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VLORE BYPASS
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VLORE BYPASS
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Albanien: 18 Millionen Euro für Umgehung der Stadt Vlora

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - VLORE BYPASS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Apr 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
52443973
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20120200
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Albanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VLORE BYPASS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jun 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53079954
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120200
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Albanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VLORE BYPASS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171911555
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20120200
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Albanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/04/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - VLORE BYPASS
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VLORE BYPASS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VLORE BYPASS
Andere Links
Übersicht
VLORE BYPASS
Datenblätter
VLORE BYPASS
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Albanien: 18 Millionen Euro für Umgehung der Stadt Vlora

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Albanien: 18 Millionen Euro für Umgehung der Stadt Vlora
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - EN
Related public register
11/04/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - VLORE BYPASS
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VLORE BYPASS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - VLORE BYPASS

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Weitere Veröffentlichungen