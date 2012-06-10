OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T

The construction of railways falls under Annex I of the EU EIA Directive, and consequently a full EIA is required. A separate EIA has been completed for both new railway sections of this project. The rehabilitation and upgrading of the existing railway falls under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case-by-case analysis by the Competent Authority. During the appraisal it will be examined that all parts of the project comply with EU Directives on the environment, including the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC. The question of the projects falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.