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OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
600.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Österreich : 600.000.000 €
Verkehr : 600.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2013 : 300.000.000 €
26/11/2012 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: ÖBB Weststrecke: EIB finanziert Ausbau der Donauachse mit 1 Milliarde Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 Juni 2012
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/11/2012
20120198
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN
OEBB-INFRASTRUKTUR AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1300 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of adding capacity to two important bottlenecks in the Danube Axis, integral part of the TEN-T priority project No. 17 (railway axis Paris-Strasbourg-Stuttgart-Vienna-Bratislava), as part of the Austrian Government’s decision to increase capacity along this busy corridor. Two additional tracks will be added to the existing double track in sections in St. Pölten - Loosdorf (25 km long by pass) and Ybbs – Amstetten (17 km).

The project will add capacity, operational flexibility and reliability, allow faster train operation, and improve comfort in one of the busiest rail corridors in Austria. The removal of the capacity bottlenecks will deter future demand from having to use road instead of rail. Furthermore, additional demand could be expected as a result of a better rail offer. This will result in travel time savings, less energy consumption, lower operation costs and fewer accidents, and will thus promote sustainable transport. The new by-pass section will also improve the noise conditions in urban areas as freight trains will no longer need to cross through the city.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The construction of railways falls under Annex I of the EU EIA Directive, and consequently a full EIA is required. A separate EIA has been completed for both new railway sections of this project. The rehabilitation and upgrading of the existing railway falls under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case-by-case analysis by the Competent Authority. During the appraisal it will be examined that all parts of the project comply with EU Directives on the environment, including the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC. The question of the projects falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
17/06/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: ÖBB Weststrecke: EIB finanziert Ausbau der Donauachse mit 1 Milliarde Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
46130106
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120198
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jun 2014
Sprache
Deutsch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53220379
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20120198
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135224996
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20120198
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
Andere Links
Übersicht
OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN
Datenblätter
OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: ÖBB Weststrecke: EIB finanziert Ausbau der Donauachse mit 1 Milliarde Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: ÖBB Weststrecke: EIB finanziert Ausbau der Donauachse mit 1 Milliarde Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T

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