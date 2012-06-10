OEBB AUSBAU WESTBAHN PRIORITY TEN-T

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
The project consists of adding capacity to two important bottlenecks in the Danube Axis, integral part of the TEN-T priority project No. 17 (railway axis Paris-Strasbourg-Stuttgart-Vienna-Bratislava), as part of the Austrian Government’s decision to increase capacity along this busy corridor. Two additional tracks will be added to the existing double track in sections in St. Pölten - Loosdorf (25 km long by pass) and Ybbs – Amstetten (17 km).
The project will add capacity, operational flexibility and reliability, allow faster train operation, and improve comfort in one of the busiest rail corridors in Austria. The removal of the capacity bottlenecks will deter future demand from having to use road instead of rail. Furthermore, additional demand could be expected as a result of a better rail offer. This will result in travel time savings, less energy consumption, lower operation costs and fewer accidents, and will thus promote sustainable transport. The new by-pass section will also improve the noise conditions in urban areas as freight trains will no longer need to cross through the city.
The construction of railways falls under Annex I of the EU EIA Directive, and consequently a full EIA is required. A separate EIA has been completed for both new railway sections of this project. The rehabilitation and upgrading of the existing railway falls under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case-by-case analysis by the Competent Authority. During the appraisal it will be examined that all parts of the project comply with EU Directives on the environment, including the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC. The question of the projects falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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