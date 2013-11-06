ONEE - PROJET EOLIEN

Übersicht
The project involves the construction of three wind farms located in Midelt "150 MW", Tangier "100 MW" and Essaouira "200MW". It is part of the second phase of the Moroccan Wind Programme for a total capacity of 850 MW.
The Project will increase electricity production to cover demand and supports the strategy to increase the share of renewable energy in Morocco's electricity generation portfolio to 42% by 2020. The project will also meet the government's objectives of: • The development of the Moroccan wind energy potential • The development of Moroccan wind power industry • The social and regional development • The development of specialised training in the field of wind energy, and • The promotion of research and development in the wind industry. The project also fulfills the Government's objective to increase participation of the private sector in energy generation through a public-private partnership (PPP) between ONEE and the sponsor to be selected by the tender process.
The project will undergo an EIA, including public consultation according to the local legislation and compliance with international standards (Equator Principles, World Bank and IFC). In particular, the impacts (including cumulative) of wind farms on biodiversity (including migratory birds), the local population and heritage, should be carefully evaluated after the bidding process. The evaluation and monitoring of impacts on biodiversity will be based on best international practices (EU Guidance on wind energy developments – http://ec.europa.eu/environment/nature/natura2000/management/docs/Wind_farms.pdf
A competitive concession tender for the selection of the private investor with which the promoter will develop, construct and operate the wind farms is currently on-going. The prequalification phase was published on the OJEU and has been finalised. As a condition to the financing, the Bank will require the final phase of the tender and the procurement of the wind farms to be compliant with the Bank's procurement policy.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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