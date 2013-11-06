ONEE - PROJET EOLIEN

The project involves the construction of three wind farms located in Midelt "150 MW", Tangier "100 MW" and Essaouira "200MW". It is part of the second phase of the Moroccan Wind Programme for a total capacity of 850 MW.

The Project will increase electricity production to cover demand and supports the strategy to increase the share of renewable energy in Morocco's electricity generation portfolio to 42% by 2020. The project will also meet the government's objectives of: • The development of the Moroccan wind energy potential • The development of Moroccan wind power industry • The social and regional development • The development of specialised training in the field of wind energy, and • The promotion of research and development in the wind industry. The project also fulfills the Government's objective to increase participation of the private sector in energy generation through a public-private partnership (PPP) between ONEE and the sponsor to be selected by the tender process.