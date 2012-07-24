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TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
7.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Französisch-Polynesien : 7.500.000 €
Energie : 7.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/12/2012 : 7.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Related public register
30/01/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Plan de Gestion de l'Environnement
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Französisch-Polynesien: 7,5 Mio EUR der EIB zur Verbesserung der Energieeffizienz des Centre Hospitalier

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 Juli 2012
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/12/2012
20120159
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Government of the Territory of French Polynesia
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 8 million
EUR 25 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Investment loan to the Government of the Overseas Territory French Polynesia with a maturity of up to 15 years for the implementation of a new seawater air-conditioning system (SWAC) for the Centre Hospitalier de Polynésie Française (CHPF) to reduce high-cost electricity consumption and emissions of greenhouse gases. The investment loan will be provided to the Government of French Polynesia for onlending to the Centre Hospitalier de la Polynésie Française.

The project will contribute to realising French Polynesia's objectives of increasing the share of renewable energy to 50% in 2020, and 100% in 2030. While air-conditioning represents 40% of electricity consumption in French Polynesia, the Centre Hospitalier de Polynésie Française consumes 50% of its electricity for operating its air-conditioning system. Through a considerable reduction of its operating cost by decreased electricity expenses, the project will contribute to safeguarding the provision of sustainable health and hospital services.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under the EIA Act 2003 requiring a full Environmental Impact Assessment. It is assumed that the project will not have significant negative environmental impacts. It is rather anticipated that the overall impact on the environment is beneficial in the sense that it will result in reducing emissions from substituted thermal power generation. These assumptions are expected to be confirmed by the EIA process that has just been initiated under the management of AFD.

The procurement of the project will be managed by AFD, Lead Financier under this MRI operation. AFD will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with AFD's own procurement rules and the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Kommentar(e)

This operation is proposed as a co-financing agreement with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and other co-financiers under the Mutual Reliance Initiate. It is agreed that AFD shall act as Lead Financier for the purposes of the Operational Guidelines.

Weitere Unterlagen
29/05/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
30/01/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Plan de Gestion de l'Environnement
05/02/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Französisch-Polynesien: 7,5 Mio EUR der EIB zur Verbesserung der Energieeffizienz des Centre Hospitalier

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 May 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
59399171
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20120159
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Französisch-Polynesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Plan de Gestion de l'Environnement
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Jan 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
126086347
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20120159
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Französisch-Polynesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Feb 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
126592048
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20120159
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Französisch-Polynesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
216982457
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20120159
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Französisch-Polynesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Related public register
30/01/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Plan de Gestion de l'Environnement
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Andere Links
Übersicht
TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Datenblätter
TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Französisch-Polynesien: 7,5 Mio EUR der EIB zur Verbesserung der Energieeffizienz des Centre Hospitalier

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Französisch-Polynesien: 7,5 Mio EUR der EIB zur Verbesserung der Energieeffizienz des Centre Hospitalier
Andere Links
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC
Related public register
30/01/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Plan de Gestion de l'Environnement
Related public register
05/02/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TAHITI CENTRE HOSPITALIER SWAC

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