BORDER CROSSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE

If the project was located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The project was screened in by the Competent Authority given its trans-boundary status, the new bridge construction and the total site area being greater than 1500 sq.m. During appraisal the Bank shall review the EIA process adopted to date to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in the EU Directives and any other relevant international conventions to which the Republic of Armenia is party.