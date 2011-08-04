Crossrail Rolling Stock

Urban railway projects fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC and subsequent revisions, according to which the competent authority decides on the need of an EIA on a case by case analysis. A full EIA has been carried out for the overall Crossrail Project, and Form A has already been provided to the Bank. Concerning new trains, their construction will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended); the same goes for the implementation, therefore no EIA is required for this component. The Crossrail project overall is expected to have a positive impact on environment, with a forecast net overall reduction in CO 2 emissions in the range of 20 000 tons per year.