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CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
600.420.294,2 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Vereinigtes Königreich : 600.420.294,2 €
Verkehr : 600.420.294,2 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/12/2013 : 600.420.294,2 €
Andere Links
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: Weiteres EIB-Darlehen von 500 Mio Pfund an Transport for London für das Crossrail-Projekt

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 August 2011
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/12/2013
20110244
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
Crossrail Rolling Stock

Transport for London and Department for Transport

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Up to GBP 350 million
Approximately GBP 1.2 billion
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project, to be procured under a PPP arrangement, is part of the overall London Crossrail project, and consists of the manufacture and maintenance of approximately 60 new trains to be used for the Crossrail services. The project also includes the construction and operation of the depot for the new fleet, foreseen in the brownfield location of Old Oak Common.

The project is part of the overall London Crossrail Project, which is one of the fundamental components of the London Plan, the Mayor’s vision for 2025 for the development of London as an exemplary sustainable world city. It aims to improve the City’s accessibility by public transport, thus keeping up with its necessity of business and tourism expansion by means of sustainable modes such as efficient, effective and attractive public transport.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Urban railway projects fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC and subsequent revisions, according to which the competent authority decides on the need of an EIA on a case by case analysis. A full EIA has been carried out for the overall Crossrail Project, and Form A has already been provided to the Bank. Concerning new trains, their construction will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended); the same goes for the implementation, therefore no EIA is required for this component. The Crossrail project overall is expected to have a positive impact on environment, with a forecast net overall reduction in CO2 emissions in the range of 20 000 tons per year.

Transport for London and Rail for London are organisations subject to EU public procurement directives (in this case 2004/17/EC). According to this, procurement of new trains has to be done according to EU Directives. The prequalification phase has already been carried out with OJEU notice issued in December 2010; the 5 shortlisted bidders were announced in April 2011; invitation to negotiate should be issued in Q3 2011. Contract award and financial close is expected by end of 2013.

Weitere Unterlagen
10/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: Weiteres EIB-Darlehen von 500 Mio Pfund an Transport for London für das Crossrail-Projekt

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jun 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66970374
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20110244
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK
Andere Links
Übersicht
Crossrail Rolling Stock
Datenblätter
CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: Weiteres EIB-Darlehen von 500 Mio Pfund an Transport for London für das Crossrail-Projekt

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: Weiteres EIB-Darlehen von 500 Mio Pfund an Transport for London für das Crossrail-Projekt
Andere Links
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CROSSRAIL ROLLING STOCK

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