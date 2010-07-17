A11 Brugge PPP

Übersicht
Flemish Region
Contact point: Via-Invest
This missing link of 11 km in the TEN-T network will connect the port of Zeebrugge with the E40 and E34 highways and will be a new conflict-free (2x2) highway. The project design includes more than 60 civil engineering structures, including a moveable bridge, two approach viaducts and three tunnels.
The port of Zeebrugge is currently serviced by local roads only, creating a burden on the local road network, as well as safety concerns as a result of the combination of heavy trucks with local traffic. The project aims at improving the accessibility of the port and the quality of the road network, as well as improving the tourist connection to the Belgian Coast and the city of Bruges.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC and an EIA is mandatory. A two stage EIA has been carried out and the Bank has received final environmental statements. There is a major Natura 2000 site (”Poldercomplex”), which will be crossed by the project and a SAC (the “Polders”) in its vicinities. Compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC), Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) and SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) will be examined in detail during appraisal.
The project is being procured through a negotiated procedure with publication of the contract notice, as the tender was launched before the EU competitive dialogue procedure was transposed into Belgian law. Nevertheless, the procuring authority is following a strict methodology to ensure a fair treatment of bidders and has incorporated some of the principles of competitive dialogue in the ongoing tender process. Procurement procedures and compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC will be verified in detail during appraisal.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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