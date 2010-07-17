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A11 BRUGGE PPP

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
260.080.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 260.080.000 €
Verkehr : 260.080.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/03/2014 : 115.580.000 €
20/03/2014 : 144.500.000 €
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - NL
Related public register
23/04/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A11 BRUGGE PPP
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - A11 BRUGGE PPP
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB finanziert belgische Autobahn A11

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
17 Januar 2012
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/03/2014
20100717
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
A11 Brugge PPP

Flemish Region
Contact point: Via-Invest

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Up to EUR 200 million
Up to EUR 554 million (VAT excluded, including management costs, land acquisition and price contingencies)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

This missing link of 11 km in the TEN-T network will connect the port of Zeebrugge with the E40 and E34 highways and will be a new conflict-free (2x2) highway. The project design includes more than 60 civil engineering structures, including a moveable bridge, two approach viaducts and three tunnels.

The port of Zeebrugge is currently serviced by local roads only, creating a burden on the local road network, as well as safety concerns as a result of the combination of heavy trucks with local traffic. The project aims at improving the accessibility of the port and the quality of the road network, as well as improving the tourist connection to the Belgian Coast and the city of Bruges.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC and an EIA is mandatory. A two stage EIA has been carried out and the Bank has received final environmental statements. There is a major Natura 2000 site (”Poldercomplex”), which will be crossed by the project and a SAC (the “Polders”) in its vicinities. Compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC), Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) and SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) will be examined in detail during appraisal.

The project is being procured through a negotiated procedure with publication of the contract notice, as the tender was launched before the EU competitive dialogue procedure was transposed into Belgian law. Nevertheless, the procuring authority is following a strict methodology to ensure a fair treatment of bidders and has incorporated some of the principles of competitive dialogue in the ongoing tender process. Procurement procedures and compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC will be verified in detail during appraisal.

Weitere Unterlagen
23/04/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A11 BRUGGE PPP
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - A11 BRUGGE PPP
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - NL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB finanziert belgische Autobahn A11

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A11 BRUGGE PPP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Apr 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
58589832
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20100717
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - A11 BRUGGE PPP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Jan 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95377066
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20100717
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/04/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A11 BRUGGE PPP
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - A11 BRUGGE PPP
Andere Links
Übersicht
A11 Brugge PPP
Datenblätter
A11 BRUGGE PPP
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - NL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB finanziert belgische Autobahn A11

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB finanziert belgische Autobahn A11
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - NL
Related public register
23/04/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - A11 BRUGGE PPP
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - A11 BRUGGE PPP

Photogallery

Construction of motorway linking port of Zeebrugge to E40 to Ghent and E34 to Antwerp
A11 BRUGGE PPP
©AWV
Construction of motorway linking port of Zeebrugge to E40 to Ghent and E34 to Antwerp
A11 BRUGGE PPP
©AWV
Construction of motorway linking port of Zeebrugge to E40 to Ghent and E34 to Antwerp
A11 BRUGGE PPP
©AWV
Construction of motorway linking port of Zeebrugge to E40 to Ghent and E34 to Antwerp
A11 BRUGGE PPP
©AWV
Construction of motorway linking port of Zeebrugge to E40 to Ghent and E34 to Antwerp
A11 BRUGGE PPP
©AWV
Construction of motorway linking port of Zeebrugge to E40 to Ghent and E34 to Antwerp
A11 BRUGGE PPP
©AWV

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