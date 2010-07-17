A11 Brugge PPP

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC and an EIA is mandatory. A two stage EIA has been carried out and the Bank has received final environmental statements. There is a major Natura 2000 site (”Poldercomplex”), which will be crossed by the project and a SAC (the “Polders”) in its vicinities. Compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC), Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) and SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) will be examined in detail during appraisal.