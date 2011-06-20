Warsaw Metro Rolling Stock

The acquisition of new rolling stock does not fall within the scope of the EU Directive 85/337/EEC (as subsequently amended), therefore no EIA is required for the project. The project can be expected to contribute to an overall improvement of the urban environment thanks to the better environmental performances of new vehicles, and by contributing to the promotion of public transport.

The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures (namely, Directive 2004/17/EEC) including publication in the EU Official Journal. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the contracts under the project shall be tendered in accordance with these regulations, including publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal. Under these circumstances, the procurement procedures applied by the Promoter are suitable for the project and acceptable to the Bank.