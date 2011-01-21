TAURON SOUTH POLAND BIOMASS POWER UNIT

The project concerns the construction and operation of a new biomass-fired boiler (approximately 140 MWth), to replace one of the existing coal fired boilers that will be decommissioned due to obsolescence, and the refurbishment of an existing steam turbine (approximately 50 MWe) and auxiliary infrastructure. The project will be located within the boundaries of the existing Jaworzno III Power Plant and is intended to operate primarily for the production of electricity, whilst at the same time facilitating compliance with renewable energy supply regulations.