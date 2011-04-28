IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION

The characteristics of the project are such that it is listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the EIA Directive. Pursuant to Greek law, EIAs were carried out for all the GIS substations. Environmental permit for the entire project has been granted by the competent Authorities in September 2009, following consultation with the relevant stakeholders and local communities. The EIA studies and the conditions under the permit indicate that, subject to the implementation of the specified mitigating measures, the project would neither have significant adverse effects on the environment nor adversely affect the integrity of any European site in view of the site’s conservation objectives. The project will enable the replacement of the local generation in the islands with energy generated by more efficient and less polluting plants operating in the mainland system and will support the development on the islands of additional wind and solar generation capacity that, in the current isolated configuration, is restricted for technical reasons. In this way the Project will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions.