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IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
130.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Griechenland : 130.000.000 €
Energie : 130.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/11/2015 : 65.000.000 €
18/09/2014 : 65.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB unterzeichnet Darlehen von 285 Millionen Euro für Energieprojekte

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 April 2011
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/09/2014
20100171
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
INDEPENDENT POWER TRANSMISSION OPERATOR SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 130 million
EUR 263 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the implementation of a subsea cable grid operated at 150 kV that will connect the main Cycladic islands, namely Syros, Tinos, Mykonos and Paros with the mainland interconnected transmission system of Greece.

The main purpose of the project is to substitute the local generation with energy produced by far cheaper and less polluting CCGTs (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine) operated in the mainland system. The project will also support the development in the islands of additional wind and solar generation capacity which, in the current isolated configuration, is already restricted for technical reasons.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The characteristics of the project are such that it is listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the EIA Directive. Pursuant to Greek law, EIAs were carried out for all the GIS substations. Environmental permit for the entire project has been granted by the competent Authorities in September 2009, following consultation with the relevant stakeholders and local communities. The EIA studies and the conditions under the permit indicate that, subject to the implementation of the specified mitigating measures, the project would neither have significant adverse effects on the environment nor adversely affect the integrity of any European site in view of the site’s conservation objectives. The project will enable the replacement of the local generation in the islands with energy generated by more efficient and less polluting plants operating in the mainland system and will support the development on the islands of additional wind and solar generation capacity that, in the current isolated configuration, is restricted for technical reasons. In this way the Project will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
27/08/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB unterzeichnet Darlehen von 285 Millionen Euro für Energieprojekte

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53291597
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20100171
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53294304
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20100171
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53296114
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20100171
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53296378
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20100171
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Aug 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
54273401
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20100171
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Jan 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95150038
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20100171
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Andere Links
Übersicht
IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Datenblätter
IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB unterzeichnet Darlehen von 285 Millionen Euro für Energieprojekte

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB unterzeichnet Darlehen von 285 Millionen Euro für Energieprojekte
Andere Links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION

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