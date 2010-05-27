Poznan Tramway

The construction of the new rolling stock will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC (as subsequently amended), therefore no EIA is required for the project. The project is expected to contribute to an overall improvement of the urban environment by encouraging the use of public transport in a congested urban area. Some additional positive impacts will derive from the operation of new vehicles equipped with a regenerative braking system that will ensure better energy and environmental performances.