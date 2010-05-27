Poznan Tramway

Übersicht
Miejskie Przedsiebiorstwo Komunikacyjne W Poznaniu Sp. z o.o.
The project consists of the acquisition of 45 low floor tramways that will substitute the existing vehicles and modernise the fleet of the public transport operator.
The project will improve the quality of public transport services in terms of speed, comfort and reliability and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the urban area of Poznan, thus contributing to reduction of reliance on private cars and the negative impact of transport on the environment.
The construction of the new rolling stock will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC (as subsequently amended), therefore no EIA is required for the project. The project is expected to contribute to an overall improvement of the urban environment by encouraging the use of public transport in a congested urban area. Some additional positive impacts will derive from the operation of new vehicles equipped with a regenerative braking system that will ensure better energy and environmental performances.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) on procurement, including publication in the EU Official Journal, that have been transposed into national Polish legislation. All contracts have gone or will go through an internal standardised tender procedure. Under these conditions, the procedures chosen by the promoter are suitable for the project and in line with Bank’s requirements. Application of EU legislation will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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