UPGRADING OF JUDICIARY BUILDINGS

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
Nemanjina 22-26
11000 Belgrade
Tel. +381 11 3620458
The operation concerns the financing of an investment programme for the upgrading and modernisation of judiciary facilities throughout the country as part of the National Judicial Reform Strategy. In particular, the operation will concern three key buildings in Belgrade designated by the Ministry of Justice for urgent comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction (the Judiciary Academy and Ministry of Justice, the Justice Palace of the Belgrade District Court and the Prosecutors Building).
The objectives are (i) to provide adequate working conditions for judicial authorities in order to make them fully functional and (ii) to improve access to justice. The comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction investments will help bringing the judiciary buildings and facilities up to adequate and modern requirements and reduce long-term operational costs.
Details of the project requiring carrying out any kind of environmental impact assessment will be examined during appraisal. It is expected that the rehabilitated judiciary buildings will achieve a higher energy performance due to improvements. Details of the measures on the energy performance of the buildings will be examined during appraisal.
Procurement procedures of selected sub-projects have to comply with the Bank’s Guidelines on Procurement based on EU Directives (Directive 2004/18/EC in particular). The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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