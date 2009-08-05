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GLOBAL TECH I OFFSHORE WINDPARK

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
500.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 500.000.000 €
Energie : 500.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/07/2011 : 100.000.000 €
7/07/2011 : 400.000.000 €
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - DE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: 500 Mio. Euro Finanzierung für Offshore-Windpark Global Tech I

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
5 August 2009
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/07/2011
20090259
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
Global Tech I Offshore Windpark
Wetfeet Offshore Windenergy GmbH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million.
EUR 1 800 million.
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project would concern one of the many large scale offshore wind farms, envisaged to be built in the German Exclusive Economic Zone of the North Sea. It is designed for a nominal capacity of 400 MW and would supply electricity to the national transmission grid via a long subsea cable.

The German government has set its objective to increase the percentage of electricity generated from renewable energy sources to at least 20% by 2020 and to 50% by 2050. A major element in achieving this target is to further develop the capacity of the offshore wind energy sector.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

By virtue of its technical characteristics the project falls under Annex II of EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended). According to national regulations the project is subject to a full mandatory EIA including public consultation, which has been carried out accordingly. The competent authorities granted a conditional approval after extensive public consultation and confirmed with the permit that significant negative impacts on nature conservation sites can be excluded. Further details of the environmental due diligence procedures applied by the promoter will be assessed by the Bank during appraisal.

The project is not subject to public procurement according to the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC, as the promoter (SPV) is neither a public undertaking in the sense of Directive - the municipal utilities are only minority shareholders of the entity- nor does the project enjoy any special or exclusive rights. The rights to develop an offshore wind in EEZ are granted by the government through the permit approval of the competent authority on objective, proportionate and non-discriminatory criteria according to national legislation. The Bank will however ensure that the procurement procedures to be applied comply with the Bank’s principles and its statute, i.e. works, goods and services will be appropriately selected and are offered at competitive prices. The wind farm will be built under various contracts involving highly specialised components. Details will be verified during appraisal.

Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - DE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: 500 Mio. Euro Finanzierung für Offshore-Windpark Global Tech I

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: 500 Mio. Euro Finanzierung für Offshore-Windpark Global Tech I
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung der Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung (UVP) - - DE

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