RED ELECTRICA DE ESPANA VI (TEN)

By their technical characteristics the project schemes fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for the project schemes relate to visual impact, electromagnetic fields, disturbance during construction and impact on flying vertebrates and seabed fauna and flora. The specific requirements of the Spanish environmental legislation, the promoter’s application thereof and the status of the environmental approvals of the project schemes will be investigated during appraisal. This includes addressing potential negative impacts on sites of nature conservation.