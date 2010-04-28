ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AND ACCESS PROJECT

If the project were located in the EU, all the Bank’s schemes would pertain to Annex II of the EIA Directive leaving it to the national or regional authorities to decide on whether to request an EIA. Following national environmental regulation, each scheme will require an environment assessment study to be approved by the national environmental authority. The schemes will comprise medium and low voltage reinforcements and customers connections to the grid. They are expected to have minimal environment impacts essentially limited to construction ( e.g. dust, traffics disturbances, noise). No resettlement of people is foreseen. In case an EIA is required by the competent authorities, the Bank will require the respective document in time for review and publication on its website.