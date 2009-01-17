750kV Zaporizhzhia-Kakhovska Line

The project will promote the development of the transmission electricity network in Ukraine, through the construction of a new transmission link in the South of the country, aimed at strengthening the connection of the existing network with UCTE, the European transmission system. It will allow a better utilisation of existing generation capacity as the new line will remove constraints on the operation of the Zaporizka nuclear power plant resulting in reductions in fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The project will also enable the rebalancing of the energy load and reduction of technical losses, while increasing the reliability and quality of the supply, and will cater for the future increased demand for electricity in the region.