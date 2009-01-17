750kV Zaporizhzhia-Kakhovska Line

Übersicht
Contact point: Victor Lyssykh, Head of Investment and Credit Policy Division
Construction of (1) a 190 km long 750 kV AC transmission line, (2) a new 750/330 kV substation at Kakhovska, and (3) 330kV line interconnections into the existing 330 kV network. The project will form an important component of the future connection to the Trans-European Energy Networks (TEN-E).
The project will promote the development of the transmission electricity network in Ukraine, through the construction of a new transmission link in the South of the country, aimed at strengthening the connection of the existing network with UCTE, the European transmission system. It will allow a better utilisation of existing generation capacity as the new line will remove constraints on the operation of the Zaporizka nuclear power plant resulting in reductions in fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The project will also enable the rebalancing of the energy load and reduction of technical losses, while increasing the reliability and quality of the supply, and will cater for the future increased demand for electricity in the region.
The promoter is in the process of providing an EIA in line with EU requirements, including public consultation. The environmental impacts that can be expected for the project schemes relate to visual impact, electromagnetic fields, vegetation clearance, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The social impacts, environmental procedures and mitigation measures for the project schemes will be reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require that the procurement is carried out in accordance of the EIB’s Guide to Procurement, with which the promoter is familiar by reason of a previous operation with the Bank. The promoter’s procurement plans and procedures will be evaluated during the appraisal.
Haftungsausschluss
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