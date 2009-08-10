Manchasol 1&2 CSP Project

Übersicht
The project proposed to the Bank consists of a concentrated solar power (CSP) project of capacity of 50 MWe to be built in Ciudad Real, in the Castilla-La Mancha region of Spain, at an elevation of around 700 m above sea level.
The project concerns the development, construction and operation of large–scale CSP plant, with a capacity of 50 MWe. The plant will apply parabolic solar trough technology, as in Andasol 1 & 2, and Extresol 1, all projects being built by the main EPC contractor that will build Manchasol I. The plant will incorporate a molten-salts heat storage system, based on the one used in Andasol 1. The collectors to be used are Senertrough type, which has been tested in the Plataforma Solar de Almeria (PSA), although for shorter loops than those installed in the plant.
The project consists of three components: two CSP plants and a common overhead connection tie-line to the transmission grid. The CSP plants fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, whilst the connection tie-line falls under Annex I of the aforementioned Directive, requiring an EIA to be performed. Two EIAs were thus performed: one for Manchasol 1, and the other for Manchasol 2 and the connection tie-line. The outcome of both EIA procedures was favourable and the environmental authorisations were awarded in May 2008 and in October 2008, respectively. Details of the environmental assessment procedures applied and any potential impact on sites of nature conservation will be reviewed during appraisal.
Neither the promoter nor the special purpose companies are subject to EU Procurement Directives. Suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices should be applied in the project’s best interests. Details will be verified during appraisal.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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