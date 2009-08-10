Manchasol 1&2 CSP Project

The project consists of three components: two CSP plants and a common overhead connection tie-line to the transmission grid. The CSP plants fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, whilst the connection tie-line falls under Annex I of the aforementioned Directive, requiring an EIA to be performed. Two EIAs were thus performed: one for Manchasol 1, and the other for Manchasol 2 and the connection tie-line. The outcome of both EIA procedures was favourable and the environmental authorisations were awarded in May 2008 and in October 2008, respectively. Details of the environmental assessment procedures applied and any potential impact on sites of nature conservation will be reviewed during appraisal.