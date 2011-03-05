Seychelles Submarine Cable Project

The deployment of this submarine fibre-optic cable would result in the development of international telecom transmission capacity to Seychelles. The cable would drastically increase the available capacity to the country, further enabling provisioning of bundled and innovative services such as e-healthcare and e-learning solutions – ones that are critical for distant locations such as Seychelles. The resulting improvements carry also other benefits such as creating favourable business environment. Accordingly, the project would result in a wide range of socioeconomic benefits to the country.