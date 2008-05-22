EBS-Heizkraftwerk Spremberg

The project is to be considered a waste incinerator for the purposes of application of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC, amended 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC), therefore it falls under Annex I item 10 (capacity greater than 100 tons per day) requiring the execution of an EIA. According to the information provided by the promoter an EIA has indeed been conducted, an EIS has been carried out and the final approval is expected by December 2008. It is also expected that the facility will comply with the emission limits of Directive 2000/76/EC (incineration of waste Directive).

The promoter does not enjoy any exclusive or special rights in the sense of the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC to perform its activity. Thus the project is not subject to public procurement procedures. The procurement processes of the project are ongoing and will be reviewed during the appraisal. In particular, the Bank will verify that suitable procurement procedures have been followed ensuring an appropriate selection of works, goods and services at competitive prices and that contracts have been or are being negotiated impartially and in accord with the project’s best interests.