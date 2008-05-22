EBS-Heizkraftwerk Spremberg

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
W. Hamburger GmbH
The project comprises the construction, commissioning and operation of combined heat and power plant (CHP, thermal capacity of 110 MW) to be fuelled by refuse derived fuel (RDF, up to 240 kt/year) . The plant will supply electricity and heat to a paper mill.
The project will develop new generation capacity in a convergence area (100% stricto sensu). This CHP will burn municipal waste previously sent to landfill and therefore will be eligible under the Natural Resources Management criteria. The project contributes to security of supply as it will displace generation from fossil fuels. The project is thus eligible for financing under the Treaty of the European Community, Article 267 a) Economic and Social Cohesion and c) Common Interest. The financing of this project would contribute to the EIB’s lending priority policy on convergence regions, natural waste management, security and diversification of internal supply.
The project is to be considered a waste incinerator for the purposes of application of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC, amended 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC), therefore it falls under Annex I item 10 (capacity greater than 100 tons per day) requiring the execution of an EIA. According to the information provided by the promoter an EIA has indeed been conducted, an EIS has been carried out and the final approval is expected by December 2008. It is also expected that the facility will comply with the emission limits of Directive 2000/76/EC (incineration of waste Directive).
The promoter does not enjoy any exclusive or special rights in the sense of the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC to perform its activity. Thus the project is not subject to public procurement procedures. The procurement processes of the project are ongoing and will be reviewed during the appraisal. In particular, the Bank will verify that suitable procurement procedures have been followed ensuring an appropriate selection of works, goods and services at competitive prices and that contracts have been or are being negotiated impartially and in accord with the project’s best interests.
Haftungsausschluss
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