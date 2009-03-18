THAMES WATER AMP4-II

The promoter complies with the requirements of Directive 97/11/EC. The promoter carries out Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. TWU’s compliance with effluent discharge permits and drinking water quality standards is independently monitored by the EA and the DWI. It is the EA and the DWI that determine TWU’s framework for the environmental investments for each regulated period. Based on EA’s and DWI’s requirements, TWU proposes to the regulator a set of necessary environmental investments. Each environmental investment proposal is then reviewed by an independent consultant appointed by the regulator before being approved and taken into consideration in the regulator’s price setting. The implementation and compliance of each environmental scheme is monitored by the local offices of EA as well as by the DWI. The project is expected to be compliant with Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC; however, details will be assessed during appraisal.