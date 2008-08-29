Bydgoszcz Municipal Infrastructure II

The promoter is a public entity and is therefore subject to EU Public Procurement rules. EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into the national Polish legislation. Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Polish authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.