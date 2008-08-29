Bydgoszcz Municipal Infrastructure II

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
City of Bydgoszcz
The project concerns the financing of some urban infrastructure schemes in the City of Bydgoszcz, as listed in its Multi-Annual Investment Programme. The investments mainly cover the fields of transport, roads, cultural heritage and social infrastructures. Some of these schemes are expected to be complemented by EU grant support from the Structural Funds.
To improve the urban infrastructure of the City of Bydgoszcz in order to increase the quality of life of its citizens and the functionality of the City as well as stimulate new investments.
Poland as a Member State has the obligation of following EU relevant rules in relation to environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives). The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the respect of the correct application of the appropriate Directives both for the global programme and for each of the selected road schemes, including undertaking of SEA/EIAs and assessment of requirements of the Habitat and Bird Directive where appropriate; all the relevant project’s key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.
The promoter is a public entity and is therefore subject to EU Public Procurement rules. EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into the national Polish legislation. Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Polish authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.