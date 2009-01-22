Borkum West II Offshore Windpark

Due to its technical characteristics the project falls under Annex II of EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC and its amendments. National regulations require for offshore wind farms with more than 20 units a full EIA including public consultation. In addition, as the project is located in the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the North Sea it is subject to United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (“UNCLOS”) and national regulations concerning installations activities in the sea. Information provided by the promoter indicates that the permit application process has been initiated and a public consultation took place. The Bank will review the details of the environmental procedures during appraisal.

The promoter being majority owned by public municipal utilities is a contracting authority in the sense of the procurement directive 2004/17/EC and would thus have to follow the provisions of that directive including publication of contract notices in the EUOJ. The project rights however will be acquired by the promoter, whilst the acquisition will conditionally include for the promoter to enter into to supply agreements pre-negotiated by the private developer for main core components. Thus, publication of contract notices for these particular components appear to be unnecessary. Details of procurment procedures applied will be verified during appraisal.