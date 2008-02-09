Brembo Production Facility Enhancement

Ferrous metal foundries are listed in Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC and the promoter expects that an EIA will be required by the competent authority during the building permission phase.The relevant building permission and EIA or its waiver (screening out) from the competent authority following the appropriate public procedures, will be included in the disbursement conditions of the project.The new foundry will be built as an extension to the existing one located on an industrial “brown field” site. Already during the initial setup of the Brembo plant on the area, intensive investigations were carried out for residual pollution and for geological stability and no problems were detected.