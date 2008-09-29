Salvaguardia Venezia – Sistema Mose

The Mose project is part of a big plan of works for the physical and environmental safeguarding of Venice and its lagoon. The numerous environmental components of the general plan of works such as the sealing off of the bauxite deposits and the securing of the marshlands will have positive environmental effects. Reports provided by the promoter indicate an increase of flora and fauna in the project area including wild birds. The tidal gates will undoubtedly have an impact on the exchange of water between sea and lagoon, but the flexible barrier solution at each of the current three inlets should keep this to a minimum. The gates will be invisible when not in operation and will require practically no land space, meaning that the project will have a low environmental impact amongst all the solutions adopted for similar projects elsewhere in Europe.