KRANKENHAUS WIEN NORD

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
City of Vienna (through Wiener Krankenanstaltverbund, the Vienna hospital association).
The project involves the construction of a new hospital in the northern district of Vienna. The new facility will have a capacity of 779 beds (and additional 49 functional beds) and a total area of about 160.000 m2 gross floor area.
The project will provide a new tertiary hospital and lead to a more balanced health care infrastructure within Vienna. Departments from old facilities will be transferred to the new hospital and some new specialisations will also be established in the new facility.
The project enables a significant rationalisation of healthcare delivery as well as a balanced distribution of beds and services within the City. While currently about 9 beds are available for 1,000 residents in the western parts of Vienna, only 3 beds per 1,000 residents are available in the northern districts. By implementing the project and transferring services from existing facilities in the western parts of the town to the new hospital in the north, the situation should be balanced, with 6 beds per 1,000 residents all over Vienna.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project will be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Competent Authority decided on 15 September 2009 that an EIA was not necessary in this particular case.
The promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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