KRANKENHAUS WIEN NORD

The project will provide a new tertiary hospital and lead to a more balanced health care infrastructure within Vienna. Departments from old facilities will be transferred to the new hospital and some new specialisations will also be established in the new facility.

The project enables a significant rationalisation of healthcare delivery as well as a balanced distribution of beds and services within the City. While currently about 9 beds are available for 1,000 residents in the western parts of Vienna, only 3 beds per 1,000 residents are available in the northern districts. By implementing the project and transferring services from existing facilities in the western parts of the town to the new hospital in the north, the situation should be balanced, with 6 beds per 1,000 residents all over Vienna.