ONE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES II

Within the European Union, overhead power lines are subject to Annex I of the the EIA Directive if they have a voltage of 220kV or more and a length of over 15km. If they have a lower voltage or are shorter than 15km, the lines fall under Annex II, delegating the decision to conduct an EIA to the competent local authorities, on the basis of the screening criteria set out in Annex III of the Directive. The substations are not subject to the EIA Directive.

Morroco's environmental law and regulations are in line with European legislation. Their specifications and application by the promoter will be examined during the project appraisal visit.

The environmental impact of the overhead lines and substations is mainly visual. However, there may be some impact on forests, natural reserves and local habitats, which may require compensatory and mitigation measures. These aspects will be addressed during the appraisal visit.