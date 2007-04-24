ONE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES II

Übersicht
Office National de l'Électricité
The project consists of an investment programme for the period 2008-2015, aimed at upgrading the electricity transmission network throughout the country. The investments concern VHV, HV and MV overhead lines and substations (400kV, 225 kV and 60 kV).
Only the first 3 to 4 years of the investment programme will be considered for this financing operation.
The aim of the project is to maintain and improve the availability and quality of the power supply and also to reduce technical losses.
Within the European Union, overhead power lines are subject to Annex I of the the EIA Directive if they have a voltage of 220kV or more and a length of over 15km. If they have a lower voltage or are shorter than 15km, the lines fall under Annex II, delegating the decision to conduct an EIA to the competent local authorities, on the basis of the screening criteria set out in Annex III of the Directive. The substations are not subject to the EIA Directive.
Morroco's environmental law and regulations are in line with European legislation. Their specifications and application by the promoter will be examined during the project appraisal visit.
The environmental impact of the overhead lines and substations is mainly visual. However, there may be some impact on forests, natural reserves and local habitats, which may require compensatory and mitigation measures. These aspects will be addressed during the appraisal visit.
All major contracts will be subject to the international tendering procedure. Having already undertaken several projects with EIB financing, the promoter is fully familar with the recommendations of the EIB's Guide to Procurement. It is therefore expected that all the contracts financed by the Bank will be awarded using procedures that are satisfactory to the Bank. Contracts financed by other banks will comply with their own procurement rules.
Haftungsausschluss
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