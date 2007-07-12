Warsaw Ring Road (TEN)

Both sections fall under the requirement of Annex I of the EU directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, on environmental impact assessment. Accordingly, they have been or are currently subject to full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) including public consultation. Appraisal will verify that such assessment includes potential impacts on any affected Natura 2000 or other protected sites and compliance with the Habitat and Birds Directives. Preliminary assessment suggests that the Warsaw Ring Road is not subject to the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive no. 2001/42/EC since the approval process started before the Directive entered into force. This conclusion will need to be confirmed during appraisal.

Appraisal will review (i) the way in which environmental and social aspects have been dealt with during planning, feasibility and design, (looking particularly at levels of public consultation and information dissemination) and (ii) assess whether recommended environmental management measures are adequately reflected in the works contracts and related management plans.