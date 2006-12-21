BELGRADE BY-PASS

Should the project be in the EU, it would be subject to the requirements of the EU Directive 97/11 Annex I, i.e. full environmental impact assessment with public consultation. An EIA covering both sections included in the project has been prepared by an international consultant and was finalized in March 2005.

The road corridor generally lies across agricultural land, away from residential areas. The topography and the geology of the soils of the section B are rather difficult.

Environmentally sensitive areas have been identified along the route. However, no biodiversity areas protected under national or international legislation have been identified.