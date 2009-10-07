JKIA UPGRADING AND REHABILITATION

Übersicht
The project comprises the expansion and rehabilitation of the passenger terminal facilities as well as associated aprons, taxiways and access roads at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya’s main airport situated some 15km from Nairobi’s central business district.
The proposed project will increase the design capacity to 9 million annual passengers and will provide improved security in order to comply with International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) standards.
In Kenya an EIA with public consultation is mandatory for all projects likely to have a significant impact on the environment. Strategic Environmental Impact Assessment (SEA) legislation has also been introduced recently and one of the first examples is the National Airports System Plan, NASP, which is supposed to include an SEA of Kenya’s present and future airport expansion plans .The project schemes are located within the operational airport boundaries and represent primarily extension and upgrading of existing airside and landside facilities. A limited EIA on the Project, including public consultation, has been carried out in 2006 and an environmental impact license has been issued by the National Environment Management Authority NEMA. According to this EIA the project is not considered to have a significant adverse impact on the environment. As this EIA has some shortcomings, a review and update of the EIA for the ongoing JKIA expansion project has been included in the terms of reference of the NASP consultant and its satisfactory completion will be a condition for disbursement of the Bank’s loan.Furthermore, the Bank will require the promoter to implement Environmental Management Plans and mitigating measures as defined by the revised EIA. The project does not involve any resettlement and no other social issues of any significance have been identified.
EIB procurement guidelines will be applied to project components financed by the Bank. All other components will be procured under World Bank guidelines.
The project will benefit from assistance under the EU-Infrastructure Trust Fund, and is complementary to the transport sector support under the EC Country strategy for Kenya.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.